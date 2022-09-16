Hundreds of students participate in MSU – West Plains Welcome Week activities Ozark Radio News

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Hundreds of new and returning students at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) took full advantage of this year’s Welcome Week activities to make new friends and learn more about the campus.

Held during the first week of the fall semester, Welcome Week includes a variety of activities and events designed to bring students together to make new connections and learn more about what MSU-WP has to offer. In the past, activities have included concerts, movie nights, build-your-own-bear workshops and Sample West Plains.

“This year’s Welcome Week was a blast!” said Jared Cates, Coordinator of student life and development. “Throughout the week, the campus was ‘roaring’ with students enjoying themselves and making good memories.”

Activities for the week revolved around the theme “Let the Good Times Roar.” The fun kicked off Monday night, Aug. 22, with Grizz’s Block Party. Students enjoyed sampling the fare offered by area food trucks; playing corn hole; going head-to-head on inflatable bungee runs, Gladiator jousts, and basketball shootouts; having their picture taken with Grizz, the university’s mascot; and enjoying a free showing of the latest Spider-Man movie from Marvel.

The rest of the week, students made rice necklaces with Dean of Student Services Angela Totty; played board games, card games and video games during Game Night; enjoyed free samples from area businesses at the Sample West Plains/Job Fair; and got Soaked playing water Dodge ball, kick ball and other water games at Waterpalooza.

“One of the best takeaways from this year’s Welcome Week was seeing a diverse turnout of students at the different events,” Cates said, pointing out an estimated 800 students participated in the week’s activities.

“When we were brainstorming different event options, our main focus was ensuring there would be something for everyone to plug into,” he explained. “We recognize students come from all kinds of backgrounds, and it is our mission to ensure each student feels welcomed into the Grizzly family.”

Cates also believes that, after two years of modified activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were eager to get out and do more.

“The students had a hunger for getting back together and doing more things in the community. That was evident by the attendance we had at all of the events,” he said.

Viviana Prado, Lemont, Illinois, publicist for the Student Government Association agreed.

“Times were Roaring as our Grizzly family came together and shared so many Memories during Welcome Week. Waterpalooza brought everyone to the den where students soaked up new friendships and, of course, the many Dodgeball wipeouts. We all missed interacting with each other, and everyone was excited to get back what we had been missing for a couple of years,” she said.

New Student Convocation

The week concluded with the New Student Convocation at the West Plains Civic Center theater. Guest speaker was West Plains native and Missouri State University Executive Vice President Zora Mulligan, who talked about how special MSU-WP and the community of West Plains are.

Students also signed the Book of Grizzlies, a symbolic activity of becoming an MSU-WP student and a Grizzly. A total of 148 new students signed the book this year.

“Convocation marks the start of the new academic year. It also marks the start of a student’s educational journey. Signing the Book of Grizzlies signifies a student’s commitment to their education and the support of the campus in completing their academic journey with us,” said Dr. Michael Orf, vice chancellor of academic affairs.