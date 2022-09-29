Hundreds of Golf Balls Emerge From Drain During Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian rains down on Florida and families are bunkered down, we hope everyone is safe, and the damage is limited.

For the Golfers down there, when the Winds Settle down, it’s time to go hunting for golf balls because Ian has unlocked a smorgasbord of Hidden golf balls.

Look at all those golf balls! Imagine if half of those are Pro V’s? If I lived in Florida, I’d go full Pennywise, head first into the drains.

Sure, I’d have to battle some alligators and sharks, but have you ever hit the left dash?

Cover Image Via TikTok

