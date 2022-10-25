Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest lifts all fire restrictions Monday | Carson City Nevada News

The fire danger level across the forest has been reduced due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. Effective 12:01 am on Monday, Sept. 26, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Austin-Tonopah, Bridgeport, Carson, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge, and Santa Rosa Ranger Districts, and the Spring Mountain National Recreation area is no longer in fire restrictions.

Although forest-wide fire restrictions have been lifted, the Spring Mountains National Recreation’s year-round fire restrictions are still in place. No campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon, and Coal Springs. Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.

Additionally, the public recreating on the California part of the Forest will need to obtain a free California Campfire Permit if they plan to build a campfire or use a barbecue or stove. Go here for permit information.

Forest visitors are also reminded to always follow the campfire safety tips listed below.

— Only adults should build and maintain campfires.

— Never leave a campfire unattended. To extinguish it always keep a pail of water or shovel close by.

— Use existing fire-rings where it is safe to do so.

— Clear vegetation and debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around campfire.

— Use wood no bigger than the fire ring.

— Keep tents and other burnable materials away from the fire.

Be sure your campfire is completely out before you go to bed or leave the area. Pour water on the fire and douse the site thoroughly. Stir the campfire until there are no embers and the ashes are cold to the touch. Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

