Humboldt Hitmen U15 Club Volleyball team takes top place at Wakaw Tournament – DiscoverHumboldt.com

The Humboldt Hitmen U15 Club Volleyball team made their presence known by taking a U15 tournament in Wakaw last weekend. The one day tournament featured six teams.

The Hitmen started out the morning playing Nipawin Fusion and beat them in both sets to win the first match of the day. Next came the Toppers from PA, who also fell in 2 sets.

The third game was against the Huskie Elite team out of Saskatoon. The Humboldt Squad won one set and lost the other, but still ended up winning the match in points. The Huskies provided fierce competition over the weekend as with the closest scores on each set, said coaches Kelsey Kuka and Erin Batty.

The Hitmen split sets with Wakaw Warriors, winning one and losing one, but Humboldt still prevailed overall in points for that match.

The last game of the day was against Central Valley Volleyball Club, where the Hitmen won one set, and lost another, and lost in points overall for that match. The loss meant that Humboldt finished in 2nd place instead of first heading into the playoffs.

Their semi-final game was their 3rd game back-to-back, as the Hitmen once again faced the Huskie Elite team who finished in 3rd place. Humboldt dropped the first set against them, but came back strong in the second set to beat them 25-8, and then 15-9 in the third set to win and move on to the final match.

In the finals, the Hitmen met the PA Toppers again, and they took home a clean win in both sets to win the match and to capture 1st place overall at the tournament.

Following the Sole loss at the tourney, the two captains, Merryn Gray and Kierra Richels rallied the team together to come back Stronger in our final two matches of the tournament, said Kuka. The coaches say the team persevered and played their best game this season in the semi-finals against the Huskie Elite team in order to have a chance at first place.

(with content from Kelsey Kuka)