Humble Brock Purdy understands NFL draft weaknesses made him late pick

Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching.

But hindsight, of course, is 20/20.

The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac” on Tuesday morning, and was asked if he believed he should’ve been drafted higher than the seventh round out of Iowa State.

“You look at the last two years of my film in college and everything like that, [and] there’s some parts of my game where, yeah, I had to work and improve on,” Purdy admitted. “I’m honest and open about that with myself. But there’s always this part of me where I’ve been like when I’m playing my best football, I know I can play at the next level and take a team down the field and be the guy on the team to help us win and put points up on the board.

“So, I’ve always believed in myself, but there were areas of my game that I had to clean up, so that’s something I’m not secretive about or anything. I’m open about it, I’m real with myself .”

Heading into the draft, NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein praised Purdy for being an experienced team leader who works through his progressions well, demonstrates toughness and is generally an accurate passer between the numbers. However, Zierlein also knocked Purdy for his setup in the pocket being too slow, his delivery being “labored,” his throws lacking the timing to beat NFL cornerbacks, for shying away from tight windows, and lacking confidence and consistency.

After being selected by San Francisco on April 30, Purdy went to work throughout the spring and summer, improving his game and working on the weaknesses that hampered his draft stock.

“I’d say I got right in the offseason down in Florida with guys like Will Hewlett and [Dr. Tom Gormley],” Purdy said. “Those guys definitely helped my game in terms of being an efficient thrower and playmaker and things like that. So when I got to the Niners, it obviously helped me improve my game.

Story continues

“But I’m not mad at where I fell or anything like that. It’s part of it. I’m just glad I had the opportunity to play for the Niners and have a shot at making it.”

RELATED: How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers’ up-and-down showing vs. Raiders

Purdy’s hard work clearly paid off and allowed him to make the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster out of training camp behind then-starting quarterback Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Ever since the draft, Purdy has continued to defy expectations and further cemented his legacy as more than Mr. Irrelevant.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast