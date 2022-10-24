‘Humanity’ Is Theme For South Asian Literature And Art Festival









The South Asian Literature and Art Festival — a two-day event which begins Oct. 29 at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga, California — features presentations and panels by more than 40 highly acclaimed local, national, and international authors and artists covering various topics.

SALA aims to contribute to the literary and cultural life of the Residents of Silicon Valley. The 2022 event focuses on “Humanity” by examining how the world tends to put people in boxes, categorizing and generalizing communities of different colors, classes, gender, and caste. The Forums and conversations will examine and celebrate different points of view while also recognizing that, ultimately, it is shared Humanity that triumphs.

“The diaspora is so large and vibrant and so connected to the politics and culture of the motherland, that it just makes sense to organize the South Asian Literature & Art Festival out of India,” affirms Amit Majmudaran American novelist and poet.

This expertly curated event will represent South Asian culture to a broad Bay Area audience. In addition, it will provide a platform to spark engagement between Distinguished authors and the diverse audiences of Silicon Valley, many of whom may have had little opportunity to experience the Talent and Voices coming out of South Asia and its diaspora.

Discussions will take place in Venues around Montalvo’s historic Villa and property, and visitors can also enjoy book sales and author signings presented by Books, Inc.

Montalvo Arts Center and Art Forum SF present the festival in partnership with Stanford Center for South Asia, UC Berkeley Institute for South Asian Studies, and The UC Santa Cruz Center for South Asian Studies.

PANELISTS & PARTICIPANTS

SATURDAY – Ayad Akhtar; Alka Joshi; Annu Matthew; Amit Majmudar; Jaishri Abichandani; Jenny Bhatt; Rahul Mehrotra; Ranu Mukherjee; Siddharth Mehrotra; Swara Bhasker; Sarah Ahmad; Musician TM Krishan; Vikram Chandra; Zuni Chopra.

SUNDAY – Chaitali Sen; Chitrita Banerji; Daisy Rockwell; Devi Laskar; Hetal Vasavada; Kauser Ahmed; Madhurshree Ghosh; Neeta Mittal; Nik Sharma; Chef Preeti Mistry; Chef Ranjan Day; Salil Tripathi; Shikha Malaviya; Shireen and Afzal Ahmad; Sonia Chopra; Sorayya Khan; Thenmozhi Soundararajan; Vina Patel.

More Highlights of the festival welcomes Poetry reading curated by Shikha Malaviya featuring Amit Majmudar, Monica Korde, Monica Mody, Preeti Vangani, Sarah Ahmad, and As Urvashi Bahugu.

The Art Exhibition showcases local artists Chandrika Marla, Tanya Momi, and sculptor Priyanka Rana.

The Marketplace has Garima Shoes, The Peacock Avenue, Marigold and Saeyri, Pragati Sharma Mohantyhands-on activities like Henna and Rangoli, children’s crafts, dance, music, painting, food, and a bar will offer beer, wine, and soda.

A Day ticket is $30, and a Weekend pass is $50 at www.salafestival.org. No on-site parking. Free parking & shuttle service are available from West Valley College, Parking Lot 4.

Art Forum SF is a not-for-profit that strives to define and promote all art forms emerging from South Asia. Art Forum SF endeavors to present the visual, the literary, and the performing arts in their various versions, thus enabling a broader reach for South Asian voices. Please visit www.artforumsf.org.