Human Rights Campaign Awards Major Grant to Fuerte Arts Movement to Mobilize Voters for Pro-Equality Candidates Across Arizona

Fuerte’s mission is to Empower young, Latinx, and BIPOC communities to tell and share their stories using digital and other artistic mediums to influence local policy and move people into action. The nonprofit uses a hybrid approach of art, organizing, and civic engagement to execute original programming and support movement organizations to expand their creative capacity. The funds will support Fuerte’s digital media, events, radio, and text banking efforts

The investment in Fuerte is part of HRC’s efforts to turn out voters in Arizona and elsewhere. HRC is proud to support community focused, BIPOC-led organizations working on Civic engagement.

Human Rights Campaign Arizona State Director Bridget Sharpe released the following statement:

“The Human Rights Campaign is proud to Invest our resources in the Fuerte Arts Movement – a Trusted organization with extraordinary leaders. We’ve been inspired by their work to Engage and turn out Voters in creative ways. It’s our privilege to partner with them and further their mission.”

Fuerte Arts Movement Co-Executive Director Xenia Orona released the following statement:

“Across the country, our lives, rights, and livelihoods are under fire by extremists who fear diversity. We are our own best bet to protect ourselves and our communities from Fringe groups who would rather we disappear. Fuerte and our leaders are pumped up in the struggle for dignity, respect, and freedom to live in peace and we are proud to do this work in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign.“

