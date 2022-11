Human Resources offering time entry training in new EZ Arts

HR is offering assistance and training with the new EZ Arts (SSB9) time entry process.

In-person training will be offered in the library computer lab (Room 2209): 1-2 pm Tuesday, Nov. 22

Noon-1 pm Monday, Nov 28

2-3 pm Tuesday, Nov 29

10-11 am Thursday, Dec 1st Instructions for completing your employee leave report will also be placed on the Human Resource Leave Administration page. Contact: Kemora Brownlee Nov. 18, 2022 Submit an announcement

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.

We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.





We encourage you to enable Javascript to enhance your enjoyment of our website.