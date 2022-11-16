Hull High School Theater Arts Program Invites Community to Upcoming Production of ‘Grease’
HULL — Superintendent Judith Kuehn and Principal Mike Knybel are pleased to announce that the Hull High School Theater Arts Program will be presenting their production of “Grease” this weekend.
The show will run on the following dates:
- Friday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m
- Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 pm and 7 pm
- Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m
“Grease: School Version” is a full-length musical Comedy by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, based on the popular Broadway show and film.
New girl Sandy and Greaser Danny fall in love during a summer fling. But when the school year begins, Danny is torn between his feelings for Sandy and his image with the Greasers and the Pink Ladies. Will they be able to stay together despite what people think? Stay tuned to find out!
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The price for general admission is $10.
“‘Grease’ is such a classic, iconic show and we know our audience will be very impressed with what we have put together, whether they know the songs by heart or are seeing the show for the first time,” co-directors Emily and Erin O’Donnell said. “We welcome the entire Hull community to this production so they can see firsthand the hard work of our entire cast and crew.”
Meet the Cast and Crew
The cast of “Grease” includes the following:
Sandy – Estella Conley
Danny – Austin Strong
Rizzo – Dahlia Hedrick
Frenchy – Maeve Mulvihill
Marty – Lucia Foresta
Jan – Kat Davidson
Kenickie – Shane Grier
Doody – JT Gould
Roger – Stevie Ryan
Sonny – TD Doty
Patty – Grace Kiley
Cha-Cha – Victoria Dolan
Eugene – Ace Jeffries-Ranger
Vince Fontaine/Teen Angel – Matt Sullivan
Miss Lynch – Emily Sinciewicz
Johnny Casino – Sasha Green
Ensemble (Pink Ladies and Greasers) – Bridget Fleming, Ronnie Fleming, Hailey Gould, Bailey Her, Monica Minelli, Ella Montgomery, Alley Preston, Emily Punchard, Alessandra Truglia
The crew includes the following:
Co-Directors – Emily O’Donnell and Erin O’Donnell
Technical Director – Paul Jenkins
Choreographer – Melany Jenkins
Asst. Choreographer – Avery Murphy
Music Director – Hannah Hutchinson
Lighting Designer – Matt Shaffer
Costume Designer – TD Doty
Asst. Stage Manager— Finch Tanner
Asst. Stage Manager – Damien Lindsey
Stage Crew – Ava Beaumier, Aislinn Connors-Duffy, Milo Coyle, Joseph Davidson, Naomi Dolan, Pixiana Dyer, Ellie O’Connor, Wyatt Pike
