Hull High School Theater Arts Program Invites Community to Upcoming Production of ‘Grease’

Hull High School Theater Arts students rehearse for their production of ‘Grease.’ (Photo Courtesy Hull Public Schools)

HULL — Superintendent Judith Kuehn and Principal Mike Knybel are pleased to announce that the Hull High School Theater Arts Program will be presenting their production of “Grease” this weekend.

The show will run on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 18, at 3:30 p.m

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m

“Grease: School Version” is a full-length musical Comedy by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, based on the popular Broadway show and film.

New girl Sandy and Greaser Danny fall in love during a summer fling. But when the school year begins, Danny is torn between his feelings for Sandy and his image with the Greasers and the Pink Ladies. Will they be able to stay together despite what people think? Stay tuned to find out!

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The price for general admission is $10.

“‘Grease’ is such a classic, iconic show and we know our audience will be very impressed with what we have put together, whether they know the songs by heart or are seeing the show for the first time,” co-directors Emily and Erin O’Donnell said. “We welcome the entire Hull community to this production so they can see firsthand the hard work of our entire cast and crew.”

Meet the Cast and Crew

The cast of “Grease” includes the following:

Sandy – Estella Conley

Danny – Austin Strong

Rizzo – Dahlia Hedrick

Frenchy – Maeve Mulvihill

Marty – Lucia Foresta

Jan – Kat Davidson

Kenickie – Shane Grier

Doody – JT Gould

Roger – Stevie Ryan

Sonny – TD Doty

Patty – Grace Kiley

Cha-Cha – Victoria Dolan

Eugene – Ace Jeffries-Ranger

Vince Fontaine/Teen Angel – Matt Sullivan

Miss Lynch – Emily Sinciewicz

Johnny Casino – Sasha Green

Ensemble (Pink Ladies and Greasers) – Bridget Fleming, Ronnie Fleming, Hailey Gould, Bailey Her, Monica Minelli, Ella Montgomery, Alley Preston, Emily Punchard, Alessandra Truglia

The crew includes the following:



Co-Directors – Emily O’Donnell and Erin O’Donnell

Technical Director – Paul Jenkins

Choreographer – Melany Jenkins

Asst. Choreographer – Avery Murphy

Music Director – Hannah Hutchinson

Lighting Designer – Matt Shaffer

Costume Designer – TD Doty

Asst. Stage Manager— Finch Tanner

Asst. Stage Manager – Damien Lindsey

Stage Crew – Ava Beaumier, Aislinn Connors-Duffy, Milo Coyle, Joseph Davidson, Naomi Dolan, Pixiana Dyer, Ellie O’Connor, Wyatt Pike

