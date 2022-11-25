Hull football Tops Cohasset for first Thanksgiving win since 2009

HINGHAM — With a state championship game looming in nine days, the Hull High football team could have played it safe on Thanksgiving.

But where’s the fun in that?

Instead, the Pirates threw caution to the wind, suited up all their stars and emerged with both their perfect record and their health intact.

Quarterback Luke Richardson threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to John Gianibas to break a 10-10 fourth-quarter tie and then added an insurance score himself on a 1-yard TD run as Hull beat Cohasset, 24-10, to clinch the program’s first South Shore League Tobin Division crown since 1996.

It also was Hull’s first win on Thanksgiving since 2009.

Most importantly, no Pirates appeared to get banged up for next Saturday’s Division 8 state final against KIPP Academy (10 am at Gillette Stadium).

The Hull High football team celebrates its 24-10 Thanksgiving win over Cohasset on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

“We’re built different,” Gianibas said. “I don’t think anybody’s injured now. We played hard. That’s the point of the game.”

Last year Hull lost the Div. 8 Super Bowl to Randolph. To prepare for that game, the Pirates rested their starters – and suffered a 42-0 loss on Thanksgiving. This year, with another trip to Gillette Stadium on the horizon, Hull took a different approach and was rewarded.

