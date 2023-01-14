Hull City 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Oscar Estupinan’s 98th-minute goal gives Tigers a draw
Oscar Estupinan’s equalizer in the dying seconds stole a point for Hull City at home to Huddersfield Town.
For much of the game it looked like Michal Helik’s first-half header would be enough to earn the Terriers an eighth win of the season.
But, with time well past the six minutes added on, after an injury to Jonathan Hogg, Estupinan rescued Hull with a left-foot shot that found the bottom-right corner.
The Colombian’s 12th goal of the season extended Hull’s unbeaten run to six games since the Championship restarted.
Estupinan came inches away from an equalizer in the first half when his low shot was superbly tipped on to the post by stand-in Huddersfield goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.
That aside, Hull did little to justify a share of the points but a draw keeps them 16th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
It was a heartbreaking finale for 22nd-placed Huddersfield, who remained three points from safety and thought they had earned a third away win of the campaign.
They led from early in the game as a corner was headed back across the goal, Hogg reached it with an outstretched left-foot and steered a cross to the opposite post for Helik to nod in from two yards out.
The Polish defender’s only other goal of the season also came against Hull, in a 2-0 win back in October.
Huddersfield might have gone ahead even earlier but Matty Pearson’s header in the opening minutes was well saved by Matt Ingram in the Hull goal.
The visitors held Hull largely at arm’s length for much of the game, only to fail to see out the final seconds.
Huddersfield head Coach Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:
“I’m really disappointed with the manner in which we conceded the goal.
“But against a really in-form side at home we put in a terrific performance and that’s what my team is.
“There was a lot of hard work and we showed real creativity and the goal was taken excellently.”
Line-ups
Crazy
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ingram
- 33ChristieSubstituted forCoyleat 84′minutes
- 5Jones
- 17McLoughlinSubstituted forTufaat 58′minutes
- 4Greaves
- 8DochertySubstituted forTettehat 67′minutes
- 24Seri
- 22SmithSubstituted forConnollyat 67′minutes
- 27Slater
- 16LongmanSubstituted forElderat 58′minutes
- 19Estupiñan
Substitutes
- 2Coyle
- 3Elder
- 7Tufa
- 15Woods
- 30Tetteh
- 32Lo-Tutala
- 44Connolly
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 41Bilokapic
- 32Read on
- 39Helik
- 4PearsonSubstituted forBoyleat 68′minutes
- 38Lowton
- 6Hogg
- 15High
- 14Ruffles
- 22RudoniBooked at 54minsSubstituted forWaghornat 56′minutes
- 19HolmesBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDiarrheaat 76′minutes
- 9RhodesSubstituted forKasumuat 68′minutes
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 12Boyle
- 13Chapman
- 18Kasumu
- 35Diarrhea
- 44Chamber
- 49Waghorn
Live Text
-
Match ends, Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
-
Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
-
Goal! Hull City 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.
-
Attempt saved. Regan Slater (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ozan Tufan.
-
Attempt missed. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).
-
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
-
Attempt missed. Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Connolly.
-
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tom Lees.
-
Substitution, Hull City. Lewie Coyle replaces Cyrus Christie.
-
Callum Elder (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Brahima Diarra (Huddersfield Town).
-
Offside, Hull City. Jacob Greaves tries a through ball, but Cyrus Christie is caught offside.
-
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Brahima Diarra replaces Duane Holmes.
-
Attempt missed. Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Callum Elder.
-
Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Hull City) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Elder.
-
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
-
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Benjamin Tetteh.
-
Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).