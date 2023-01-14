Hull City 1-1 Huddersfield Town: Oscar Estupinan’s 98th-minute goal gives Tigers a draw

Both of Michal Helik’s goals this season have come in Championship games against Hull

Oscar Estupinan’s equalizer in the dying seconds stole a point for Hull City at home to Huddersfield Town.

For much of the game it looked like Michal Helik’s first-half header would be enough to earn the Terriers an eighth win of the season.

But, with time well past the six minutes added on, after an injury to Jonathan Hogg, Estupinan rescued Hull with a left-foot shot that found the bottom-right corner.

The Colombian’s 12th goal of the season extended Hull’s unbeaten run to six games since the Championship restarted.

Estupinan came inches away from an equalizer in the first half when his low shot was superbly tipped on to the post by stand-in Huddersfield goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

That aside, Hull did little to justify a share of the points but a draw keeps them 16th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It was a heartbreaking finale for 22nd-placed Huddersfield, who remained three points from safety and thought they had earned a third away win of the campaign.

They led from early in the game as a corner was headed back across the goal, Hogg reached it with an outstretched left-foot and steered a cross to the opposite post for Helik to nod in from two yards out.

The Polish defender’s only other goal of the season also came against Hull, in a 2-0 win back in October.

Huddersfield might have gone ahead even earlier but Matty Pearson’s header in the opening minutes was well saved by Matt Ingram in the Hull goal.

The visitors held Hull largely at arm’s length for much of the game, only to fail to see out the final seconds.

Huddersfield head Coach Mark Fotheringham told BBC Radio Leeds:

“I’m really disappointed with the manner in which we conceded the goal.

“But against a really in-form side at home we put in a terrific performance and that’s what my team is.

“There was a lot of hard work and we showed real creativity and the goal was taken excellently.”