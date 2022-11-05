Hukd Golf Launches First Venue In The UK

Founded by William Evans and Clare Nesbitt, Hukd Golf have recently announced the opening of their very first venue in Bury, Greater Manchester, with further venues lined up to expand the brand’s concept.

Powered by 12 Foresight GC Quads, the venue even offers custom-fitting in partnership with PXG, purveyors of producing some of the best golf clubs on the market.

