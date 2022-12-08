Hughes Named To United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second-Team

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts men’s soccer forward Alec Hughes was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second-Team Squad after posting an Atlantic 10 best 22 points with a league leading 10 goals on the year.

The all-region selection marks the second for Hughes’ career as he was named to the first-team as a freshman after posting seven goals to help the Minutemen to an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. This season, Hughes became the first player in UMass program history to earn both the A-10 Offensive Player of the Year and A-10 Rookie of the Year honors during their career. The junior posted three multi-goal games, including the first UMass hat trick since 2015 in a 401 win at George Washington. Hughes also added the game-winning goal with 19 seconds remaining in a 2-1 win over Dayton to help the Minutemen secure an A-10 postseason berth.

The Minutemen finished the 2022 season with a 7-4-7 record and returned to the A-10 postseason for the first time since 2018.

United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams

