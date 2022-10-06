Hughes’ Hat Trick Leads Minutemen Past Colonials, 4-1

Next Game: Saint Joseph’s 10/8/2022 | 12 P.M October 08 (Sat) / 12 PM Saint Joseph’s

WASHINGTON, DC – Alec Hughes recorded the first UMass hat trick since 2015 to help the Minutemen defeat George Washington on the road on Wednesday afternoon, 4-1. The win helped the Minutemen (6-0-5 Overall, 1-0-3 Atlantic 10) remain as one of the eight unbeaten teams in the country with six games remaining in the regular season.

Hughes’ first two shots on the day both found the back of the net with his first goal coming in the sixth minute off an assist from Nick Zielonka . The junior put home all three of his goals in the first 45 minutes, recording his second goal in the 16thth– minute to give UMass a 2-0 advantage. Hughes earned his third goal to complete the hat trick in the 35thth-minute with his team and league-leading eighth goal of the season to make it a 3-1 contest. The hat trick marked the first for a Minuteman since Mark Morris scored three against Rhode Island in 2015.

George Washington scored his lone goal of the afternoon in the 30th-minute on an Elias Norris goal to cut the UMass lead down to a goal before Hughes’ third of the half.

Zielonka added his fourth goal of the year early in the second half, finding the back of the net in the 48th– minute following assists from Andrew Ortiz and Nathaniel Cardoza to stretch the UMass lead to three goals at 4-1.

UMass put six of its 11 shots on the day on target while George Washington found the frame on five of its 20 shots on the afternoon. Matt Zambetti finished with four saves on five shots faced in goal for the Minutemen.

The Minutemen return home to Rudd Field on Saturday for a noon kickoff against Saint Joseph’s.

