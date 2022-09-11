Hughes goal gifts Rewa maiden league title – FBC News

Rewa football has created history by winning the national league title for the first time.

Captain Setareki Hughes curling Strike handed Rewa a 1-0 win over Lautoka and the Digicel Premier League title.

The pulsating match had the fans on the edge of their seats with the home side missing so many chances.

The goal scorer, Setareki Hughes with his daughter

Lautoka’s goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua was kept busy on his end with Rewa pounding shots at goal.

Rewa team Coach Marika Rodu says perseverance of the team pulled them through.



“We were down in the Fiji FACT, we came up again, we went strongly to the Champions League, we came out, we came strongly for the BOG, a draw against Navua here, draw against Nadroga, lost to Labasa and we kept dropping down because of the pressure. But then the endurance, the perseverance allowed us to be where we are.”

Hughes’s goal at the added time also gave his team and their fans a sigh of relief as Suva had a hand on the title with a 1-0 win over Nadroga.

Remeuru Takiate scored the lone goal for the Whites.

Rewa and Suva both have 35 points on the table, but the Delta Tigers have a better goal difference.

In other matches played today, Nad thrashed Navua 5-0 while Tailevu Naitasiri outclassed Labasa 4-0.