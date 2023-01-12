Huge Second Quarter Powers No. 17 Women’s Basketball Past Arcadia

Next Game: at Lycoming College 1/15/2023 | 2 PM Jan. 15 (Sun) / 2 PM at Lycoming College History

GLENSIDE, Pa. (January 11, 2023) – Using a 19-0 margin in the second quarter, No. 17 Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s basketball defeated Arcadia University 83-62 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom Matchup at Alumni Gymnasium.

Graduate student Jess Broad notched her third double-double of the season with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead all players. Junior Elissa Nsenkyire (22) and first-year Leyla Castro (a career-high matching 16) also reached double figures for the nationally-ranked Ducks, who won for the fourth straight time in improving to 13-2 on the year and to a perfect 6-0 in league play. The 13-2 record marks the Ducks’ best record through 15 games since the 2014-15 season, when the team also went 13-2 en route to a 22-5 record.

Mara Weaver had 16 points and Abby Beam added 11 for Arcadia, who dropped to 10-5 on the year and to 4-3 in the MAC Freedom. The Knights, who have alternated wins and losses over their last four contests, have dropped all four matchups with Stevens in the all-time series.

After the teams combined for four lead changes in the first half, the Ducks broke the game open in the second quarter. After hitting a pull-up jumper with eight seconds left in the opening quarter that put the Ducks in front for good, Broad scored six points on 3 for 4 shooting in the decisive second quarter to pace the Stevens offense.

While Broad set the tone in the Offensive end, it was the full team effort in the other end of the court that proved too much for Arcadia to overcome. The Ducks forced the Knights into 0 for 13 shooting, including 0 for 9 from behind the arc, as the Ducks scored all 19 points in the frame, marking the first time since moving to the current four-quarter format, that the Ducks kept an opponent off the scoreboard in any single period. The Ducks also forced seven Arcadia turnovers and totaled three steals. Conversely, while Arcadia only took four shots inside the arc, the Ducks converted seven of their 12 attempts inside the three-point line and totaled 12 points in the paint during the Pivotal period. All totaled, the Ducks kept Arcadia scoreless for 10:31, spanning the first, second, and third quarters. Delaney Bell made a layup 16 seconds into the third quarter to finally stop the skid.

Arcadia’s best runs of the game came in the third, when the Knights scored seven straight to begin the quarter to trim the Ducks’ advantage to 14, but Broad answered with a short jumper and Graduate student Amber Porrett scored on a second-chance layup as the Ducks pushed their lead back to 19. A second seven-point run trimmed the Ducks’ lead to 12, but the Ducks again answered with four straight free throws to again achieve a comfortable margin.

Nsenkyire came alive in the final quarter, scoring 10 of the Ducks’ 25 points in the fourth. Entering the frame with a 15-point lead, the Hillsborough, New Jersey native opened the quarter with a driving layup. Nsenkyire finished the frame 4 for 7 to produce her fourth 20-plus performance of the season. Meanwhile, Broad was a perfect 3 for 3 in the final period, while grabbing four boards to secure her double-double.

Inside the Numbers

For the game, the Ducks finished 31 of 65 (47.7%) in the team’s second-best shooting performance (percentage-wise) of the season.

Arcadia finished exactly 8 for 12 from the floor in both the first and third quarters.

The Ducks won the battle of the boards 42-28, including a decisive 15-5 edge on the offensive glass.

The Ducks forced 20 turnovers and turned them into 17 points. Conversely, the Ducks matched a season-low with 10 turnovers.

Stevens had a 40-22 edge in points in the paint.

In addition to her double-double, Broad also had six steals and two blocks. Interestingly, the Morganville, New Jersey native also nabbed six steals in the last meeting with Arcadia (1/26/22).

Porrett snagged seven boards and leads the MAC Freedom with 8.8 rebounds per game.

Sophomore Lucy Alberici finished a team-high +21.

finished a team-high +21. Porrett, Broad and Castro each dished out a team-high three assists.

First-year Dorothy Loffredo grabbed six boards to match a career-high.

grabbed six boards to match a career-high. The Ducks outscored Arcadia 19-0 on the fast break.

Up Next

Women’s Basketball continues conference play on Jan. 15 with a Matchup at Lycoming.

The Ducks have won all three meetings between the programs.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

