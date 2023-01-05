Huge responsibility on Collum to overturn penalty in Clash v Celtic

Journalist and co-host of the PLZ Soccer YouTube channel Hugh MacDonald has weighed in on the Rangers penalty controversy in the Old Firm Clash against Celtic.

The argument in question was the decision not to award a penalty for an alleged Connor Goldson handball, something that has caused outrage among Celtic fans.

Macdonald confessed that the situation is a “difficult” one and the decision put a huge amount of pressure on Willy Collum to overturn referee John Beaton’s call on the pitch.

“That’s a difficult one,” said MacDonald in response to his thoughts on the Supposed penalty on the PLZ Soccer YouTube channel.

“Should he (John Beaton) have been advised to overturn it? I think there is a clear and obvious error here, as soon as the guy in the box says that it’s a penalty isn’t it?

“It’s putting a huge amount of responsibility on Willy Collum to overturn a decision in an Old Firm game.”

Let’s leave this now.

With the week nearing its end, surely it’s time to put this debate to bed now, especially after former referees have come out and claimed Beaton’s decision to be correct.

Decisions are bound to slip through the cracks every now and again with VAR and much still comes down to what the referee on the day deems to be the correct outcome.

There will never be rules put in place to please every fan, let alone everyone in the whole game of football, unfortunately, that is just how things are at the moment.

In all fairness, if the Goldson decision was given as a handball, it’s doubtful that many would have complained and I guess this is where VAR and referees need to improve on their decision-making.

The game was a cracker from start to finish and a positive for Scottish football as a whole, with luck, fans will focus on this rather than the Refereeing decisions in future clashes.

