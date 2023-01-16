Huge Piece Of Michigan Football Offense Zak Zinter To Return In 2023

One of the most important pieces of Michigan’s Joe Moore Award winning Offensive line will be back in Ann Arbor in 2023. Right guard Zak Zinter has announced that he will be back for his senior season.

If Stanford transfer Drake Nugent can hold his own at center, which he definitely should be able to as a former Rimington Award watch lister, UM’s interior Offensive line is going to be one of, if not the best in the country again. Getting Zinter and left guard Trevor Keegan back is as big as any development that has happened or will happen for the Wolverines heading into next year’s campaign.

Zinter has been starting since he arrived in Ann Arbor and is viewed by most as one of the most talented guards in the country. He’s good enough to play in the NFL right now, but guard just isn’t the most popular position when it comes to early entries.

While at Michigan, Zinter has been phenomenal.

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning Offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team in 2022; second team, media, Honorable mention, coaches in 2021)

• CSC Academic All-American (second team, 2022)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, ’22)

• Has appeared in 33 games with 31 starts along the Offensive line; all but one at right guard

• Two-time Letterman (2020, ’21)

Michigan is still waiting on decisions from wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and linebacker Mike Barrett, but with Zinter and Keegan back, along with running back Blake Corum, UM is already in phenomenal shape.