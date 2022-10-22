Huge LIV Golf News Comes to Light as Greg Norman Expands His Plans to Outplay the PGA Tour

The world of golf is ever-evolving. Ever since the Initiation of LIV Golf, in the Metaverse of golf, things have started to change. There is no doubt that LIV is different in its approach to handling the issues at hand, in comparison to the PGA Tour. The animosity between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league has been gaining traction with every new development.

Recently, LIV Golf has made moves to surpass the PGA Tour. This new move is related to something that the PGA Tour was already trying to accomplish, however, LIV is now also in the running for the exact same thing.

LIV Golf makes another move in its attempt to outplay the PGA Tour

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour’s battle against one another dates back to the former’s Initiation back in October 2021. Things have definitely changed at a high pace ever since, however, the animosity between the two remains the same, if not more.

Both the Golfing Giants have made moves to better themselves because of the fear of being outplayed by one another. A similar instance recently came to light when Greg Norman’s LIV League chose to place its hold on the ground already held by the PGA Tour.

Yes, you heard it right. As per recent news, LIV Golf is making moves to have a docu-series produced about it. This was done after the PGA Tour’s decision to produce a show on similar lines.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 8, 2022, Chief executive of LIV Golf Investments Greg Norman before the Pro-Am Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

The Rival Leagues have pitted against one another once again. However, this time the battle is not just about golf. This business deal is yet to be signed by LIV, as per sources. However, it is suspected that the show would be similar to the famous F1 show called ‘Drive to Survive.’ However only time will tell about the future of LIV and PGA’s new move, and how things will take shape in the future.

LIV Defector Patrick gave a bold statement on the ongoing OWGR issue

Reed is an American professional golfer who competes in the LIV Golf Tour. He has a long history of playing golf and is a member of the PGA Tour. He has nine PGA Tour victories, including one major, the 2018 Masters Tournament, and two World Golf Championships, the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship, and the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Patrick decided to join LIV Golf this year. Since his shift, the pro golfer has made some bold statements. When he was recently asked about the OWGR rankings, his straightforward and direct response turned heads.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Golf – Men’s Individual – Final – Round 1 – Kasumigaseki Country Club – Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – July 29, 2021. Patrick Reed of the United States in action. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Patrick said, “It just makes the World Ranking system insignificant. Let’s be honest; it’s not a true system… If you’re competing in a golf tournament and they meet every Criterion you’re Supposed to meet to have World Ranking points, then they should be getting World Ranking points no matter what…”

