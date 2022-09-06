Huge Duke basketball recruiting target ready to announce decision

Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils’ only realistic shot at landing another premier 2023 target.

Power, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star stretch-four who ranks No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and hopes to dabble as a baseball pitcher at the next level, is now set to announce his college destination at 5 pm ET Wednesday.

