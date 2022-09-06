Huge Duke basketball recruiting target ready to announce decision

Yes, the Duke basketball staff technically remains a finalist for Jesuit High School (Calif.) small forward Andrej Stojakovic. That said, at least for the moment, it seems that Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power represents the Blue Devils’ only realistic shot at landing another premier 2023 target.

Power, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star stretch-four who ranks No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and hopes to dabble as a baseball pitcher at the next level, is now set to announce his college destination at 5 pm ET Wednesday.

His announcement will air live on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

And first-year Duke head Coach Jon Scheyer appears to own all the momentum in the race.

Duke basketball enjoying every expert Prediction for TJ Power

In early August, TJ Power named five finalists: Boston College, Duke, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia.

Last week, 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions started popping up in favor of the Blue Devils. Currently, all five experts who have entered Picks there see Duke as the clear favorite, and that number seems to be on the rise.

Over at Rivals, the FutureCast for Power contains two picks, both in favor of the Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shaw of On3 gives Duke a 95 percent chance to come out on top.

Scheyer and his crew have already compiled a four-deep 2023 recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports. If the predictions hold, TJ Power would be the Blue Devils’ fifth five-star Prize in the cycle.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.