Huge Damage On Monterey Peninsula As Storm Batters Golfing Haven

Videos have revealed that storms and heavy rain in North California have caused some devastating damage to golf courses along the famous Monterey Peninsula.

A hotbed of golfing beauty with courses that fill many golfer’s bucket list, the area can boast the likes of famous tracks such as Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula and Cypress Point.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button