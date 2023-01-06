Huge changes could be coming to English soccer

Top officials within English soccer are set to discuss potentially massive changes with the sport inside the country. Overhauls to the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield will all be debated. A meeting to hash out these possible alterations is scheduled for Friday.

The Times is reporting that six leading officials in the Premier League, FA, and EFL will be present at the summit. Premier League chairwoman Alison Brittain, along with her Counterparts Debbie Hewitt (FA) and Rick Parry (EFL) will attend the meeting. Chief executives Richard Masters (EPL), Mark Bullingham (FA) and Trevor Birch (EFL) are also set to join as well.

FA Cup, Carabao Cup changes could ease player burnout in English soccer

Possible changes to the FA Cup include ending replays earlier in the competition. The tournament currently has replays in place up until the fourth round. However, big clubs want to end replays in the third round of play. This is the stage in which Premier League sides enter the competition.

Carabao Cup matches could be set for even bigger modifications. One potential move could be to prohibit Clubs currently in European play from the competition. This would obviously affect the biggest teams in the country. Another option could also be to make these teams field U21 squads for the Carabao Cup. The EFL is apparently open to these ideas, but is seeking financial compensation.

These changes are in play to help ease player burnout. Both the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup will be expanding in the near future. Massive Clubs that feature international stars already play many games each year, and it will only increase. Changes to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup would address these concerns.

Big Clubs want Community Shield moved

Big Premier League teams are also wanting to change the Community Shield. Normally played a week prior to the top flight starting, teams claim that it affects their ability to properly prepare for the grueling Premier League campaign. A mid-season matchup could be in the works for the friendly match. Playing the Community Shield Overseas is also on the table as well.

Moving the Community Shield would also free up more time for preseason matches. Reports of a possible Premier League preseason tour of the United States surfaced a few months ago.

Like most things with sports, money is a major factor in these discussions. Lower level teams have been negotiating an increase in funding of $356 million from the Premier League. However, top flight teams have only reportedly gone as high as $190 million so far. Friday’s meeting would give the sides a chance to meet in the middle.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images