‘Huge Advocate For…’: Paige Spiranac Makes a Strong Statement About Golf Instructors Just Days After Launching Her Subscription-Based Content Website

Golf sensation, Paige Spiranac, has taken over the internet again. Her new video on Twitter has brought forward her true feelings regarding golf instructors. Her words have a powerful influence on her followers, and therefore, she wanted to share her thoughts about whether golf instructors take the right approach in training players.

The golf beauty posts instructional videos on YouTube, which are quite popular among aspiring golfers. They get free guidance online in the comfort of their homes. Given that she has experience playing on the LPGA, she knows how important it is to learn the proper techniques.

Spiranac has over 11 million followers across all social media platforms. She actively talks about golf but is constantly in touch with other sports. And with her new video, she has pointed out the things many would have never thought about.

Let’s find out what the golf beauty has to say about golf instructors without further ado.

Paige Spiranac puts forward her views on golf instructors

After her bold 2023 sports prediction, the internet queen decided to focus on golf and instructors. Spiranac posted a video with the caption, “I once saw a teaching pro tell a guy to keep his head down for an hour while he topped every shot. There’s good and bad. Here’s more insight into the golf instruction world.” She started the video by saying that she pissed off many people on Twitter when she said that local professionals are not good enough, and she stands by it.

She loves taking golf lessons, explaining that she said, “There are so many amazing instructors out there, and I am a huge advocate for getting lessons.” However, she said that if one wants to improve, one needs to take lessons consistently. It might be expensive and time-consuming, but one class a week is essential to see improvements. Spiranac helped her fans with the golf instruction fees too. She said, “Middle tier, you’re looking between 140 to 250. Upper tier is 250. And it could go up to even as much as one $500.”

Further, Spiranac said that the prices are high, undoubtedly. Not everyone can afford it. But many good golf instructors can train without destroying your pockets. However, finding that excellent instructor with a lesser fee won’t be easy. “you have to do your research,” said Spiranac for finding a good golf instructor.

What are your thoughts on this? Is it possible to find out the right instructor with affordable fees? Let us know in the comments.