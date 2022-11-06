Hug wins back-to-back Regional titles; Bishop Manogue wins 3A North

Hug made it back-to-back Regional Championships on Saturday and firmly established himself as a soccer power in Nevada.

The Hawks defeated Sparks, on a penalty kick shootout, 2-0, on Saturday at Hug, to defend their North 5A Regional boys soccer title.

Next, both Sparks and Hug will play in the 5A state soccer tournament, starting Friday at Coronado in Las Vegas.

Hug players celebrate after winning the North 5A Regional soccer tournament on Saturday at Hug.

There will be a new state Champion as Defending champ Palo Verde was knocked out by Bishop Gorman. The Gaels won the South 5A title, 1-0 over Eldorado.

Sparks will face Bishop Gorman at 2 pm Friday; and Hug will play Eldorado at 4 pm

Hug goalkeeper Issael Moctezuma made three saves in the penalty kick shootout.

Moctezuma said he felt dizzy during the shootout, and was praying that Hug would win.

