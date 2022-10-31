Hug earns top seed as boys soccer North Nevada 5A regional begins
The Boys North 5A soccer regional begins this week with Defending Champion Hug getting the top seed for the tournament.
Sparks is the No. 2 seeds Both Hug and Sparks have quarterfinal byes.
In quarterfinal games on Tuesday, at 3:30 pm, Reed plays at Galena; and at 6 pm, Wooster is at North Valleys.
The Wooster-North Valleys Winner plays at Hug at 6 pm Thursday.
The Reed-Galena Winner plays at Sparks at 3:30 pm Thursday.
The North 5A Championship is set for Saturday at the higher-seeded team. The game time has not been announced yet.
Las Vegas’ Palo Verde High School is the defending state champion.
Class 5A Northern League standings
- 1) Hug, 14-0-2, 44 — Clinched No. 1 Seed
- 2) Sparks, 13-1-2, 41 — Clinched No. 2 Seeds
- 3) Galena, 8-3-5, 29 — Clinched No. 3 Seeds
- 4) North Valleys, 7-6-3 24 — Clinched No. 4 Seeds
- 5) Wooster, 4-6-6, 18 — Clinched No. 5 Seeds
- 6) Reed, 5-10-1, 16 — Clinched No. 6 Seeds
- Carson, 2-9-5, 11
- Damonte Ranch, 2-11-3, 9
- Spanish Springs, 2-11-3, 9
In the 3A North, No. 6 seed Douglas (40 points) will play at No. 3 seed McQueen (54) points at 3:30 pm Thursday.
Well. 5 seed Truckee (51 points) will play at No. 4 seed Bishop Manogue at 3:30 pm Thursday.
The Manogue-Truckee Winner will play No. 1 seed South Tahoe at 1:30 pm Friday at Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.
The Douglas-McQueen Winner will play No. 2 seed Elko at 3:30 pm Friday at Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.
The boys 3A North Regional Championship is set for 2 pm Saturday at Truckee.
The boys 3A state tournament is Nov. 11-12 at Dayton.
Clark County-based public charter school SLAM Nevada is the defending state champion.
3A Northern Region standings
Eastern League
- 2) Elko, 9-1, 0-6, 27 — clinched No. 2 seeds
- Spring Creek, 7-1-2, 0-5-1, 25
- Fernley, 4-3-3, 0-5, 15
- Fallon, 3-5-2, 0-6, 11
- Lowry, 3-6-1, 0-6, 10
- Dayton, 0-10, 0-4, 0
West League
- 1) South Tahoe, 10-0, 5-0, 60 — clinched No. 1 seed
- 3) McQueen, 6-4, 6-0, 54 — clinched No. 3 seeds
- 4) Bishop Manogue, 7-3, 5-0-1, 53 — clinched No. 4 seeds
- 5) Truckee, 5-5, 6-0, 51 — clinched No. 5 seeds
- 6) Douglas, 1-8-1, 6-0, 40 — clinched No. 6 seeds
- Reno, 0-9-1, 4-0, 25
Standings: record in league, record against opposite league, total points
The boys 2A state tournament is Friday-Saturday at North Tahoe Regional Park.
At 9 am Friday, No. 6 seed West Wendover (6-4) will play No. 2 Inclines (7-2-1).
At 1 pm, Friday, No. 4 Sage Ridge (3-6) will play No. 1 seed North Tahoe (9-0-1).
The boys 2A Championship is set for noon Saturday at North Tahoe.
North Tahoe is the Defending state champion.
Class 2A Northern League Standings
- 1) North Tahoe, 5-0-0, 15 — clinched No. 1 seed
- 2) Incline, 3-2-0, 9 — clinched No. 2 seeds
- 3) West Wendover, 3-2-0, 9 — clinched No. 3 seeds
- 4) Yerington, 1-4-0, 3 — clinched No. 4 seeds
- White Pine, 0-4-0, 0
