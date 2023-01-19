Hudson’s Jeff Hunter leading the Keene State College men’s basketball team

The art of leadership, Jeff Hunter has found, is part natural, part learned.

And, he adds, it is a pursuit without end.

But the hard-to-miss, 6-foot-7 centerpiece of the nationally ranked Keene State College men’s basketball team is enjoying the challenge.

The affable big man is having another Monster season by every statistical measure. Gaudy numbers, really. Numerical evidence that puts him in elite company nationally in scoring average, rebounding average, blocked shots, shooting percentage and more.

In a recent road win at Eastern Connecticut, Hunter recorded his first career 20-20 stat line. Translated: 20 points, 20 rebounds. In 16 outings, the preseason All-America selection has 12 double-doubles, second best in the nation.

But Hunter’s preoccupation is less with numbers than it is with setting tone and example; modeling work ethic, in words and actions; and in assuring that shared goals and a spirit of collegiality are embedded in the men’s basketball program’s expectations and culture.

Jeff Hunter, of Hudson, Mass., celebrates during a Keene State College men's basketball game.

Numbers – his or any teammates’ – don’t promise wins and they don’t deliver championships, Hunter said ahead of a recent practice. “Really, our ranking is great for bringing in big crowds and more recruits, but that’s about it.”

“For me,” the co-captain added, “it’s all about reaching the goals we set, getting the best out of one another and it’s the thrill of playing basketball with good friends.”

The Owls’ program-best start and win streak ended Monday, with a nail-biting 86-82 loss to No. 11 Middlebury. The 16-1 Squad went into Monday’s contest ranked No. 4 nationally in the latest D3hoops.com poll, and one of only two previously unbeaten teams in Division III.

Keene State has nine remaining contests, all in-conference.

Keene State College men's basketball player Jeff Hunter.

A driven and fierce competitor on the court, Hunter, out of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough, Mass., doubles as “the nicest kid on earth,” Keene State head Coach Ryan Cain said.

“What you see is what you get,” the Coach said. “Left-handed, he’s unorthodox to guard. He has a 40-year-old mind and a 20-year-old body. He has always been a leader… like a Coach on the floor. There is a reason our program is where it is – it’s because we have great people like Jeff.”

