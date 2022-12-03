Hudson’s Bay girls basketball team strives to continue the ‘Bay Way’

The Hudson’s Bay girls basketball team no longer has the big three that led the Eagles to their best season in program history last season.

Yet the team still maintains an identity rooted in doing the little things that require nothing more than effort: hustle, defensive intensity and constant, unrelenting energy.

“I think it’s the most important part of our game right now,” junior guard Promise Bond said. “Because we might not be at that level yet, but we can make it up with that energy.”

In the time since Bay finished sixth at last season’s Class 2A state tournament, Seniors Aniyah Hampton and Paytin Ballard graduated, Mahaila Harrison transferred to DME Academy in Florida for her senior season and the Eagles welcomed a new head Coach in Alexis Gleason.

All combined, those things amounted to a lot of change for the Eagles, but in Friday’s season opener against Prairie, they exceeded.