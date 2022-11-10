Hudson volleyball wraps up comeback season

MADISON TWP. — It’s been quite the season for the Hudson volleyball team as it ended the season as Division 3 district Champions for the third time in four years.

The Tigers season unfortunately came to an end on Tuesday as they fell to No. 1 ranked Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the MHSAA Division 3 regional tournament.

Before the start of the postseason, Hudson had a bit of a valley a month ago as it would play four games under .500, however, the Tigers would reach a Peak as before the regional semifinal matchup, they won 12 out of their last 13 matches. Hudson head coach, Kilee Bailey also agreed on the turnaround.

“I think it shows their commitment,” she said. “I think it shows their grit, their resiliency. They’ve invested in our process and we said we wanted to be good in November and we were. I think we’ve developed a future that is hungry for volleyball and I’m just so happy that they got to experience their own work.”

