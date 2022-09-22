Hudson High varsity golf adds first female golfer in five years

HUDSON – The Hudson High School varsity golf team welcomed a female athlete to take a swing at the game for the first time in five years.

Leila Mullahey is a junior who “likes to keep it busy” by playing basketball, softball and now golf.

“They [the boys] have accepted Leila just fine. In golf, we try to preach that family atmosphere. She’s become part of the family,” said Head Varsity Coach Michael Notaro.

Mullahey said she decided to join the team, so she could play with her brother and father during the summer.

When she first stepped onto the course, Mullahey said she was nervous, but once she took her first swing, she said it was fun.

As Mullahey is new to the game, she said practicing with the team has been helpful because they are always there for her when she has questions.

Notaro said that during a golf game, six players will start in the match and two players will serve as alternates.

“Right now, I would say she could fight for a sixth, seventh, or eighth spot, which is pretty good,” he said.

Notaro, who also helps Coach the junior varsity softball team, said that Mullahey’s sportsmanship and attitude makes her stand out as an athlete.

“I’ve coached her for two years now in softball, and I’ve watched her play basketball. The way she handles everything about the competitions is amazing,” he said.

Notaro added, “A lot of girls don’t understand that they can play golf. We’re excited to have another girl in the program. I think she can help us get more girls involved.”

This year, there are no Seniors playing for the golf team. Notaro said that although the team is young, they still have their eyes on competing in the district league matches.

“I think she will help us win a few matches,” he said.

