Hudson County Tournament boys soccer Roundup for 3 first round games on Oct. 1

Hudson Catholic 3, North Bergen 2 (OT)

Gianfanco Ponce scored three goals, the last coming off a corner kick in double overtime as 11th-seeded Hudson Catholic defeated sixth-seeded North Bergen in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament at Bruins Stadium in North Bergen.

Ponce, a junior, now has nine goals this season for Hudson Catholic (4-5), winners of three games in a row. Craig Chowanec made eight saves in the win.

Hudson Catholic plays third-seeded St. Peter’s Prep in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 8.

North Bergen falls to 4-5.

Ferris 1, Secaucus 0 (OT)

German Garcia’s overtime goal was the lone score of the game as seventh-seeded Ferris defeated 10th-seeded Secaucus, 1-0, in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament in Jersey City.

Anthony Ferullo Assisted on the goal and Hadi Abbara made four saves to earn the shutout for Ferris (6-3).

Ferris plays second-seeded Union City in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Secaucus falls to 3-6.

Memorial 2, Dickinson 0

Eidan Cortes made six saves to earn the shutout as fifth-seeded Memorial defeated 12th-seeded Dickinson, 2-0, in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament at Coviello Field in West New York.

Jesus Garcia and Eliezer Cortez each scored a goal for Memorial (10-0), which led 1-0 at halftime.

Memorial plays fourth-seeded Harrison in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Dickinson falls to 3-9.

Hoboken at Bayonne, PPD to Monday, 10/3

