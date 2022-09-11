Huddersfield Town ‘goal’ v Blackpool denied due to goal-line technology failure – EFL

Yuta Nakayama thought he had leveled for Huddersfield Town in the second half of their Championship defeat by Blackpool on Sunday

Huddersfield were denied an equalizer in their loss to Blackpool due to goal-line technology failing to operate, says the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL says following an assessment by Hawk-Eye, who provides the technology, the ball was not being tracked in the build-up to Nakayama’s effort.

Referees body PGMOL said officials were unsighted due to player obstruction.

The incident came during a weekend where officiating technology was called into question in the Premier League, with PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) accepting controversial VAR decisions made at Chelsea and Newcastle were wrong.

In a statement, the EFL said the referee’s decision at the time in the Huddersfield-Blackpool game was “final” and “the match result stands”.

“During a second-half incident with Huddersfield attacking, the match officials did not receive a signal to their watch or earpiece as, due to multiple factors, the ball was no longer being tracked following it Entering the Blackpool goal area,” the statement explained .

“While the system was tested and functional prior to the start of the game, further information is expected from both Hawk-Eye and PGMOL following a full review of the incident.

“Technology is there to support the decision-making processes of match officials in the Championship and it failing in such a manner on Sunday is a matter of great concern.”

Huddersfield, who are one place off the bottom of the Championship with only one win from their first seven games, said on Monday the incident was a “clear failure” of the technology system in operation.

“The club welcomes a full investigation into how this occurred, as it clearly needs to be prevented from happening again for the Integrity of the competition going forward,” the club said. external-link

“However, we remain incredibly frustrated as this investigation and acknowledgment does not help us at all regarding Sunday’s result. At a time where everyone at the club is working tirelessly to secure points and climb the division, we have been let down badly by this system .”

The goal that was not to be

Huddersfield insisted the ball had crossed the line despite Blackpool keeper Dan Grimshaw’s best efforts to keep out Yuta Nakayama’s header but the goal was not given

Nakayama had been denied by Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw with an initial header and went on to celebrate when he headed in a follow-up effort which was eventually disallowed.

Huddersfield head Coach Danny Schofield spent a long period after the full-time whistle speaking with the match officials in reference to the incident.

“Watching it back on different Angles as well, we feel the ball was clearly over the line,” Schofield told BBC Radio Leeds after the match.

“They [the referee] has pointed at his watch so he’s governed by Hawk-Eye or goal-line technology – he’s making the decision on that. If that’s the case, I’m not blaming the referee for his decision, it’s very difficult without the technology to make it.

“But if that’s the case it feels like technology has got it wrong this time.”