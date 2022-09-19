Hubert Davis visits top 2024 Recruit

UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis made a special trip to Link Academy to visit one of the Tar Heels’ top 2024 recruits.

Hubert Davis continues to make recruiting trips to visit some top talents at their respective high schools, as Monday’s stop landed the UNC basketball program’s head Coach at Link Academy.

North Carolina HC Hubert Davis will be at Link Academy (MO) today to see 2024 5 ⭐️ Elliot Cadeau (@ElliotCadeau)@UNC_Basketball @LinkHoops — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 19, 2022

Davis was in Missouri to see five-star guard Elliot Cadeau, a player that has been a priority on the Tar Heels’ radar. Even with Cadeau scheduled to visit Chapel Hill in the next few weeks, North Carolina’s head Coach made it a point to take a trip to Link Academy prior to that official visit.

Cadeau is in his first few weeks at Link Academy, as the standout guard transferred from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey prior to the start of the school year. He’s coming off a summer in which he saw his value rise, as he’s picked up offers from other top programs such as Baylor, Texas, and Texas Tech.

Currently, the 247Sports Composite Ranks Cadeau as the No. 1 player in Missouri as well as the No. 6 overall prospect in the Class of 2024. They changed high schools, but that hasn’t stopped the Tar Heels’ relentless pursuit of this top-notch point guard prospect.

North Carolina recently picked up its first Class of 2024 commit in Drake Powell and is certainly looking to add even more talent to the mix. Gaining a commitment from Cadeau would be a major addition to the UNC basketball program, as he’s a player who has the ability to make a tremendous impact from the minute he steps on campus.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.