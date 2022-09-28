Hubert Davis visiting Class of 2024 five-star

UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis will be making a special appearance on Wednesday to visit a five-star prospect from the Class of 2024.

The UNC basketball continues to express a ton of interest in five-star wing Trentyn Flowers, as he is one of the top prospects in his recruiting class out of the Tar Heels’ home state.

After receiving an official offer from North Carolina, Flowers expressed that the offer was a special one for him. As the Tar Heels continue to pursue him, head Coach Hubert Davis will be making a special appearance to visit him on his current home turf.

The following schools will be at Combine Academy (NC) Tomorrow to see 2024 5 ⭐️ Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) – North Carolina

– Creighton

– Duke

– Texas

– Georgetown@CombineMbb @blessedKristi — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) September 27, 2022

According to Alex Karamanos of The Circuit, North Carolina will be one of five schools to visit Combine Academy on Wednesday. Davis will not be the only Coach on hand, as representatives from Duke (Jon Scheyer), Georgetown (Patrick Ewing), Creighton (Greg McDermott) as well as an Assistant Coach from Texas are also expected to make a visit.

Flowers’ recruitment is certainly heating up, as some big-time programs are making their case to potentially earn a commitment from the Charlotte, North Carolina native.

Needless to say, this would be a huge addition to the UNC basketball program. Expect Davis and his staff to continue their pursuit of Flowers, as they hope to not only keep him in-state but also convince him that Chapel Hill is the right place for him moving forward.

