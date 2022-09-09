Hubert Davis to Visit Top 2024 Shooting Guard

The UNC basketball Head Coach will be meeting with one of the best high school players in the Nation next week.

With the start of the 2022-2023 season still nearly two months away, Hubert Davis has been a busy man on the recruiting trail lately. After landing a commitment from Drake Powell yesterday, the Tar Heel Coach will be back on the road next Thursday.

Davis will be visiting Ian Jackson, the top-ranked shooting guard and second overall prospect in the class of 2024 according to 247 Sports. The 6-foot-four wing is a five-star prospect that should be one of the best high school players in the Nation this year.

Jackson plays for Cardinal Hayes High School in New York and is a Bronx, NY native. UNC has had tons of recent success Landing high-profile “New York style” guards in recent years, getting both RJ Davis and Simeon Wilcher, from the New York/New Jersey area.

The Tar Heel backcourt is loaded with Talent for the foreseeable future, with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and Seth Trimble on this year’s roster and Simeon Wilcher joining the program in 2023. Coach Davis will be sure to mention the high-level guards that Jackson could play with and compete against in practice if he ends up choosing UNC.

There have been Rumors that Jackson could potentially reclassify and join the class of 2023. Wilcher is currently the only UNC commit in the 2023 class, and Drake Powell’s commitment made him the first member of the Heels’ 2024 class.

As expected, there are plenty of schools interested in a talented prospect like Jackson. Some other notable programs that have offered him include Kentucky, Kansas, and UConn.

