Hubert Davis sees Tar Heels struggle without Armando Bacot in loss to Cavaliers

UNC basketball was not sharp enough defensively down the stretch and failed to make open shots during Tuesday night’s 65-58 loss at Virginia, according to Hubert Davis, whose Tar Heels dropped to 3-3 in ACC play this season. UNC was forced to play most of the contest without Armando Bacot, who went down with an ankle injury and did not return to action.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points, while Caleb Love added 13 points and five assists. Missed shots down the stretch and the Cavaliers consistently getting to the rim were damaging, Davis said.

“I really feel like the thing that really hurt us was just one-on-one dribble drives to the basket,” Davis said, via InsideCarolina. “(Ben Vander Plas) played extremely well and he played a huge part in them being successful in the second half, but I thought our inability to win our one-on-one matchups and be able to guard our guy and stop them from just straight line drives to the basket , I think that hurts us the most.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s what Davis said about Bacot’s injury situation and why the Tar Heels struggled at Virginia.