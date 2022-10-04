UNC Basketball Coach Hubert Davis will have a very important job this Sunday when he serves as the Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400.

“Gentlemen, start your engines.”

Those are the words that UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis will say on Sunday in Charlotte. He will be the official Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400 race.

For those not familiar, this race is one of the most anticipated races of the NASCAR playoffs. Coach Davis will kick it off with the aforementioned famous words.

NEWS | Hubert Davis named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™️ 400! 🐏 📰: https://t.co/OAy1QhmtQQ#BofAROVAL x @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/RHxi3mjROp — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) October 3, 2022

Davis is one of the many famous names and people who will be at the big race on Sunday. Others include Country Music artist Lauren Alaina, former Good Morning America Anchor Paula Faris, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Cassadee Pope.

We are unsure of all of the duties that Coach Davis will have but the grand Marshal typically can play a role such as giving the command to start engines, driving the pace car, waving the green flag to start the race, or presenting the Trophy to the race winner. We doubt he will be driving the pace car.

Davis and his Tar Heels continue to practice and prepare for the much-anticipated upcoming season. Fans will get to see their first look at this year’s team at the recently rescheduled “Live Action With Carolina Basketball” on Friday, October 7th. The event was rescheduled due to the Threat of Hurricane Ian last week.

Many pre-season polls have the Tar Heels listed as the number one team. After an incredible run to the national championship game last season, expectations are high in Chapel Hill. Coach Davis will have a busy weekend with the Live event on Friday and the NASCAR race on Sunday.

