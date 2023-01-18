Hubert Davis Making Moves On The Basketball Recruiting Trail – Tar Heel Times
Posted Jan 18, 2023
After some early struggles on the recruiting trail, Hubert Davis has made up for lost time with a flurry of commitments from elite recruits over the past three weeks. First it was 2024 5-star point guard Elliott Cadeau, who committed Dec. 28. Five days later, 4-star center James Brown became a Tar Heel. Then Monday, 5-star scoring guard Ian Jackson committed. (Inside Carolina)
Related: Basketball Recruiting, Recruiting Board
Zayden High Shows ‘Flashes Of Greatness’ At Hoophall Classic
Zayden High’s fourth-quarter block in transition was one of the most Athletic plays of the weekend at the Hoophall Classic and capped off a game…
Support Jan 17, 2023
Video: Simeon Wilcher Scores 21 At Hoophall Classic
UNC Basketball commit Simeon Wilcher paced the offense with 21 points as Roselle Catholic went head to head with Paul VI (VA) at the Hoophall…
Support Jan 17, 2023
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
UNC Basketball commit Zayden High, standing at 6-foot-10, regularly plays the center spot in Arizona Compass’ starting five, but three years ago, he was just…
Mon Jan 16, 2023
Video: Ian Jackson Commits To North Carolina On ESPNU
Five-star guard Ian Jackson, the No. 2 player nationally in the 2024 basketball recruiting class, committed to North Carolina on Monday over fellow Finalists Arkansas…
Mon Jan 16, 2023