Hubert Davis Making Moves On The Basketball Recruiting Trail – Tar Heel Times



After some early struggles on the recruiting trail, Hubert Davis has made up for lost time with a flurry of commitments from elite recruits over the past three weeks. First it was 2024 5-star point guard Elliott Cadeau, who committed Dec. 28. Five days later, 4-star center James Brown became a Tar Heel. Then Monday, 5-star scoring guard Ian Jackson committed. (Inside Carolina)



Zayden High Shows ‘Flashes Of Greatness’ At Hoophall Classic

Zayden High’s fourth-quarter block in transition was one of the most Athletic plays of the weekend at the Hoophall Classic and capped off a game…



Video: Simeon Wilcher Scores 21 At Hoophall Classic

UNC Basketball commit Simeon Wilcher paced the offense with 21 points as Roselle Catholic went head to head with Paul VI (VA) at the Hoophall…



UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’

UNC Basketball commit Zayden High, standing at 6-foot-10, regularly plays the center spot in Arizona Compass’ starting five, but three years ago, he was just…



Video: Ian Jackson Commits To North Carolina On ESPNU

Five-star guard Ian Jackson, the No. 2 player nationally in the 2024 basketball recruiting class, committed to North Carolina on Monday over fellow Finalists Arkansas…

