Hubert Davis comments on Leaky Black ejection, NC State star Terquavion Smith’s injury

NC State Coach Kevin Keatts Revealed after Saturday’s game against North Carolina that guard Terquavion Smith was taken to the hospital after he was stretchered off the floor in the second half. Keatts did not have any further updates on his condition. North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis was asked about Leaky Black, who was ejected after fouling Smith.

“Well, I talked to Leaky after the game, because Leaky is such a sweet kind kid and I just — he was worried about Terquavion,” Davis said. “For both teams today was a contest between two unbelievably great programs and great teams, and nobody wants anybody to get hurt or injured. Leaky went over when they were taking Terquavion off the court and Leaky’s already asked for Terquavion’s phone number, so he can call and just check up on him to make sure he’s okay.”

Keatts also commented on the play itself.

“I haven’t seen it,” Keatts said. “You know, I just when he fell, I went directly to him. I know Leaky Black so I don’t think he would have made a dirty play. But I haven’t seen it.”

Black was assessed a flagrant two foul following a review, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with the flagrant.

Smith remained on the floor for a while following Black’s foul. His teammates huddled near NC State’s bench and appeared to be consoling one another. Smith had 12 points in 24 minutes before exiting the game.

North Carolina held a 59-49 lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second half when the foul occurred. Black exited Saturday’s game with nine points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field before he was ejected.

Smith, a sophomore, has emerged as one of the ACC’s top Playmakers this season. The sophomore was averaging 19.1 points and 4.7 assists per game entering Saturday’s contest. He was recently listed as a first-round pick in CBS Sports’ mock 2023 NBA Draft.

Smith signed with the Wolfpack in 2021 out of Farmville (NC) Central High School. A four-star prospect in the Top247, he ranked as the No. 79 players nationally, No. 17 shooting guard and No. 3 players in the state of North Carolina.

“Well, it’s hard,” Keatts said when asked about regrouping following Smith’s injury. “I mean, when you look at it our guys are really close and it’s a close knit bunch. I thought we handled it as best as we could. I thought our guys did a great job of coming together and I think we may have cut the lead to possibly six at that point.”