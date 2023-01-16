Hubbard Hall receives $85,000 in state arts grant

CAMBRIDGE — The Hubbard Hall Center for the Arts and Education has been awarded $85,000 in Grants from the New York State Council on the Arts. The money will support general operations, open studio space, an artist commission and marketing, said David Snider, executive and artistic director.

“We’re getting more general operating aid,” Snider said. “There’s more money available from NYSCA than there was before COVID.”















When Snider started at Cambridge’s community arts and education center in 2014, the organization received $35,000 a year in state support. Last year, it was $116,000 “from various (pandemic) recovery funds,” Snider said. “All that is great.”

Govt. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature have invested $240 million in the state’s arts sector, according to a NYSCA news release. Since last spring, NYSCA has awarded $90 million under a streamlined application process.

Arts organizations have to explain “what we do, why it’s important, and how it supports artists and the community,” Snider said.

NYSCA used to limit arts organizations to one operating grant and one grant for support in another area per year, but he said “now you can apply for Unlimited grants, as many opportunities as you qualify for.”















Last summer, Hubbard Hall began discussing a possible commission and artist residency with New York City performance artist Ian Andrew Askew. The grant “gave us the shot in the arm to do it,” Snider said. Askew’s work combines multimedia, theater, music, and performance looking at “historical absurdities manufactured scarcity, and contrary negritudes,” according to Askew’s website.

This is Hubbard Hall’s first artist commission grant from NYSCA. The organization received its first National Endowment for the Arts grant for artist residencies last year, according to Snider.















Hubbard Hall’s Sandbox program, which makes space on its campus available to artists, organizations and the community for free, will also benefit from NYSCA funding. The Hubbard Hall main stage, visual arts studio, dance studio, Lovejoy building and Freight Depot black box theater are available for rehearsals, performances, workshops and meetings. Battenkill Books, the Valley Artisans Market, Battenkill Chorale, Battenkill Community Services and the Cambridge Central School Drama Club are among the local organizations taking advantage of those spaces.















“With the grant, we’ve got enough money to keep the lights on,” Snider said. “We have all this real estate and we want to make it available.”

Snider recently applied to NYSCA for what he called “a major grant” for artist housing. After the conversion of several local Motels to apartments, he said “there’s no short-term housing in the area.” That’s hampered the arts center because visiting actors, musicians and other artists need places to stay while they develop a piece, rehearse and perform.

“We should hear about (the grant) in April,” Snider said. “That’s really fast for NYSCA.”

With the easing of Pandemic restrictions, Hubbard Hall can have full audiences in its performance spaces. A concert by the Celtic band Coig and the CCS Drama Club’s “Little Women,” both in December, were well attended, Snider said.















“Fun Home,” the 2015 Tony Award Winner for best musical, will play on the main stage from Feb. 3 to 12. Kirk Jackson will direct the show by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, based on the graphic novel by Allison Bechdel. The cast includes professional actors and local children. Snider said that to the best of his knowledge, this will be the first production anywhere in the region of “Fun Home.”

The CCS Drama Club will do its spring musical, “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine from March 24 to April 2.

For more information about Hubbard Hall’s schedule and programs, visit www.hubbardhall.org.