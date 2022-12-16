HSOT final NC boys soccer rankings rankings: 2022 season

Cardinal Gibbons’ run en route to the NC High School Athletic Association 4A Championship made the Crusaders the top spot in the HighSchoolOT final statewide boys soccer rankings. The Crusaders defeated another top 25 team in five of their six rounds of the postseason.

Weddington, which was the 4A runner-up to Gibbons by a 1-0 score, finishes second. Owen, the 2A champ, is third followed by 3A champ Hickory and 4A West runner-up Ardrey Kell. The only other state champion in the final rankings is No. 9 Christ the King. The Crusaders won the 1A title.

The full rankings — a statewide Top 25 and Top 15 rankings for each of the state’s six area codes — are below. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.

The No. 1 teams per area code were Gibbons in the 919, Weddington in the 704, Owen in the 828, Hoggard in the 910, Northwest Guilford in the 336 and First Flight in the 252.

Final Statewide Top 25

Cardinal Gibbons 18-5-3 Weddington 21-3-1 Owen 22-2-1 Hickory 22-2-3 Ardrey Bell 17-5-1 Hoggard 23-2-1 Myers Park 18-4 Providence 20-3-1 Christ the King 19-3-5 Apex Friendship 13-11-1 Laney 21-3-1 New Hanover 16-5-2 Holly Springs 17-3-3 Green Hope 19-4 Middle Creek 16-6-2 Northwest Guilford 22-3-1 Jacksonville 18-8-2 East Chapel Hill 19-3 Lake Norman 18-3-4 Jordan 15-3-2 Asheboro 23-2-2 Clinton 22-3-3 First Flight 16-3-2 Croatan 15-5-2 Williams 20-2-2

Area Code Top 15 rankings

Those in italics were ranked in the statewide top 25 above.

919 area code

Cardinal Gibbons 18-5-3 Apex Friendship 13-11-1 Holly Springs 17-3-3 Green Hope 19-4 Middle Creek 16-6-2 East Chapel Hill 19-3 Jordan 15-3-2 Apex 15-7-2 Leesville Road 11-6-4 Millbrook 15-3-6 Enloe 10-4-6 Spring Creek 17-5-2 Heritage 16-6-2 Durham Academy 14-3-1 Rosewood 23-3

910 area code

Hoggard 23-2-1 Laney 21-3-1 New Hanover 16-5-2 Jacksonville 18-8-2 Clinton 22-3-3 James Kenan 23-1-1 Lumberton 24-3 Swansboro 19-5 Terry Sanford 23-3 Topsail 14-7-2 Ashley 12-9-2 Wallace-Rose Hill 14-7-2 Pinecrest 11-8-2 Cape Fear Academy 11-7-1 Fayetteville Christian 14-1

252 area code

First Flight 16-3-2 Croatan 15-5-2 Manteo 17-3-3 DH Conley 15-4-1 JH Rose 16-4-2 Greene Central 19-5 Southern Nash 20-4 Washington 17-4 Fike 10-9-3 Farmville Central 9-6 Currituck County 6-8-2 North Pitt 12-7-2 Camden County 15-9 Greenfield School 18-4-1 Holmes 12-7-2

336 area code

Northwest Guilford 22-3-1 Asheboro 23-2-2 Williams 20-2-2 RJ Reynolds 17-4-1 Western Alamance 15-5-2 Calvary Day 19-3-1 Wesleyan Christian 17-5 Mount Airy 22-1-1 East Forsyth 11-5-3 North Forsyth 18-6-2 Bishop McGuinness 16-5-3 Union Grove Christian 22-0 Greensboro Day 15-6-1 Forbush 20-2-2 Wheatmore 19-1-4

704 area code

Weddington 21-3-1 Ardrey Bell 17-5-1 Myers Park 18-4 Providence 20-3-1 Christ the King 19-3-5 Lake Norman 18-3-4 Cox Mill 17-3-5 East Lincoln 18-5-3 Concord 21-2-3 Charlotte Catholic 14-7-1 Carmel Christian 14-2 Hickory Ridge 14-5-2 Gaston Day 16-2 Concord Academy 13-6 Forestview 19-2

828 area code

Owen 22-2-1 Hickory 22-2-3 TC Roberson 15-4-3 AC Reynolds 17-2-4 Asheville 16-5-2 St. Stephens 15-5-1 Newton-Conover 19-4-1 Watauga 13-9-1 Hybrids 19-4-3 Franklin 14-5-2 Hendersonville 16-3-3 Fred T. Foard 9-12-3 Patton 18-5-1 Pisgah 12-4-3 Bandys 17-3