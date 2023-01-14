HS SOCCER ROUNDUP: MHS improves to 6-0 with Georgetown tourney win

ST. STEPHENS 1

GEORGETOWN – The Midland High boys soccer team improved to 6-0 with a win over Austin St. Stephens during the Georgetown Tournament on Friday.

Santiago Salcedo scored the Bulldogs’ first goal on an assist from Jordan Garcia, Alexander Marquez had the second goal that was assisted by Julio Rodriguez, and Aden Hendricks scored the final goal.

MHS wraps up tournament play on Saturday.

LEGACY 1

STEPHENVILLE 1

STEPHENVILLE – The Legacy boys soccer team battled Stephenville to a draw on Friday night.

Legacy’s Logan Meade scored on a header from Nathan Rodriguez in the 23rdrd minute.

Stephenville would score the equalizer in the 37thth minute.

LHS (0-3-1) next plays Nederland in the Dayton Tournament on Jan. 19.

GIRLS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button