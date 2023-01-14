HS SOCCER ROUNDUP: MHS improves to 6-0 with Georgetown tourney win

ST. STEPHENS 1

GEORGETOWN – The Midland High boys soccer team improved to 6-0 with a win over Austin St. Stephens during the Georgetown Tournament on Friday.

Santiago Salcedo scored the Bulldogs’ first goal on an assist from Jordan Garcia, Alexander Marquez had the second goal that was assisted by Julio Rodriguez, and Aden Hendricks scored the final goal.

MHS wraps up tournament play on Saturday.

LEGACY 1

STEPHENVILLE 1

STEPHENVILLE – The Legacy boys soccer team battled Stephenville to a draw on Friday night.

Legacy’s Logan Meade scored on a header from Nathan Rodriguez in the 23rdrd minute.

Stephenville would score the equalizer in the 37thth minute.

LHS (0-3-1) next plays Nederland in the Dayton Tournament on Jan. 19.

GIRLS

STEPHENVILLE 5

LEGACY 0

STEPHENVILLE – Stephenville blanked Legacy during a non-district match on Friday.

“It was a tough game against a quality team that has playoff experience,” Lady Rebels head Coach Carlos Ruiz said. “We had our moments when things were going our way. It just wasn’t enough to compete against them. Hopefully, we can learn from this one and grow.

“At the moment, we as a team are hurting in key positions due to injuries. So, we are having some players fill in positions where they are not accustomed to. I know you want to win them all. But playing against the team we have encountered is going to get us ready for district.”

LHS heads to the Harker Heights Tournament on Thursday.