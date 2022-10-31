HS soccer: Here’s the complete schedule for SI’s CHSAA, PSAL teams over the next week

Do you like high school soccer?

How about high school playoff soccer?

If so, this is your week.

A number of Staten Island’s boys and girls’ teams will take the pitch in PSAL and CHSAA playoff action over the next seven days.

A large portion of the games will be played on the Island and the Advance/SILive.com is providing our Readers with a playoff guide of the next week’s schedule.

Please keep in mind schedules are subject to change and, depending on how the Island’s PSAL teams do, the next round may very well be later this week.

But for now, to get a look at all the currently scheduled match-ups, please scroll down.

Monday, Oct. 31

HS girls’ soccer

CHSAA Archdiocesan Quarters

Kennedy Catholic at Sea, 3

PSAL A Playoffs

CSIM vs. Environmental Studies, Randall’s Island 72, 3:30

Julia Richmond at MSIT, 3:30

Petrides vs. Manhattan Center, Randall’s Island 90, 3:30

***

Tuesday, Nov. 1

HS boys’ soccer

St. Peter’s at Spellman, 3

***

Wednesday, Nov. 2

HS boys’ soccer

CHSAA AA Intersectional semis

Farrell vs. Fordham Prep, at SJU, 5

PSAL AA Playoffs

Susan Wagner vs. MLK, Randall’s Island 70, 3:30

John Jay at Curtis, 3:30

HS girls’ soccer

PSAL AA Playoffs

Bayside at Susan Wagner, 3:30

Madison at Tottenville, 3:30

CHSAA B Playoffs

St. Savior at Moore, 3

***

Thursday, Nov. 3

HS girls’ soccer

CHSAA Archdiocesan Semis

NDA vs. Maria Regina at Westchester CC, 3:30

Hill vs. Sea/Kennedy winner, Owl Hollow, 5

HS boys’ soccer

PSAL AA Playoffs

New Dorp at Francis Lewis, 3:30

CHSAA A Playoffs

Salesian at Sea, TBA

***

Monday, Nov. 7

HS girls’ soccer

CHSAA Archdiocesan Championship

TBA