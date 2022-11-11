HS soccer: Farrell, Hill and Sea’s boys’ teams set for action-packed Saturday on the pitch

Monsignor Farrell, St. Joseph Hill and St. Joseph by-the-Sea’s boys’ varsity soccer team will each chase Championship Dreams when they compete at three different sites on Saturday.

The Lions, who captured their first CHSAA Intersectional AA crown with a 3-0 win over Archbishop Stepinac last Sunday, was originally supposed to compete in the Catholic state boys’ semifinals on Friday, but the game was postponed due to Remnants of Hurricane Nicole in the Metropolitan area.

Instead, the 16-5-2 Lions will meet Rockville Center (LI) champ St. Anthony’s at St. John’s University’s Belson Stadium on Saturday beginning at 7:15 pm The Winner of that game Advances to Sunday’s Championship game, which will also be played at SJU.

The red-hot Hilltoppers (12-4-3), meanwhile, are coming off two Championship victories this week after defeating Maria Regina for the CHSAA Archdiocesan Tier I crown on Monday (2-0) and Xaverian in the CHSAA Intersectional Tier I title is Wednesday (1-0). They’ll begin their quest for a third in the Catholic state semifinals on Saturday when they square off against St. Mary’s of Buffalo at Aviator Sports Complex in Brooklyn beginning at 11 am The other semifinal pits Xaverian against St. Anthony’s at 1 pm

The winners will meet for all the marbles on Sunday back at Aviator.

Finally, no. 2 St. Joseph by-the-Sea (11-2-2) will look to take home the CHSAA Intersectional A Championship when it meets No. 5 St. John’s Prep of Queens in the title game at 10 am at Randall’s Island.

