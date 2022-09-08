HS ROUNDUP: Foard soccer slips past South Point | High School Sports News

From staff reports



NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team defeated South Point 2-1 at home Tuesday, receiving goals from David Tamas and Jeremy Carranza. The Tigers led 1-0 at the half before each Squad scored in the second half.

Foard (3-2-1) will face St. Stephens in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A Conference opener on Thursday — it is unknown whether the contest will be played at Foard or St. Stephens due to issues with the field at St. Stephens — before hosting nonconference East Burke on Friday. As for the Red Raiders (2-2-2), they host Forestview on Monday.

Maiden 8, Draughn 2: The Blue Devils earned a home win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Maiden, getting two goals and one assist from both Michael Ly and Jacob Sigmon to go with two goals from Davis Higgins, one goal and one assist from Christian Rodriguez, one goal from Nymeir Ramseur, two assists from Zach Beard and one assist from Ramon Paz Martinez. Meanwhile, Maiden goalkeeper Cooper Houser had five saves.

People are also reading…

Maiden (4-3) visits Draughn (0-7-1) today before hosting Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent East Burke on Monday, while the Wildcats visit Bunker Hill on Sept. 15.

St. Stephens 10, Lincolnton 1: The Indians topped the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, building an 8-1 halftime advantage before adding two goals in the second half. St. Stephens (4-0) battles Fred T. Foard on Thursday in both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener, while Lincolnton (0-4-1) hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe Bunker Hill on Monday.

Alexander Central 8, Bunker Hill 1: The Cougars defeated the Bears at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, moving to 1-3-2 ahead of tonight’s home match against Bandys, which will be followed by a home contest against Hopewell on Sept. 15. On the other side, Bunker Hill (1-3) hosts Hibriten on Thursday.

St. Stephens 3, Statesville 2: The Indians outlasted the Greyhounds in five sets on the road Tuesday in Statesville, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-19 before falling 25-22 and 25-15, respectively, in the third and fourth sets and Emerging victorious by a score of 15-8 in the fifth set. Julia Gnida finished with 21 Kills for St. Stephens, which also received 14 Kills from Olivia Eckard to go with six Kills and five blocks from Destiny Jordon, eight digs, three assists and 12 total serving points from Taylor Kelly and 46 assists from Cassi Edwards .

St. Stephens (9-2, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while Statesville (2-6, 0-3) visits Hickory.

Maiden 3, West Caldwell 0: The Blue Devils protected home court with a sweep of the Warriors on Tuesday in Maiden, winning by set scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-7. Payton Miller led Maiden with 10 kills and nine digs, while Aleah Ikard had five kills and eight assists, Ilysa Barr had five kills, Parker Sweet and Kennedie Noble had five digs apiece and Annalee Smith had 13 assists.

Maiden (5-5, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bandys on Thursday, while West Caldwell (0-7, 0-3) hosts nonconference Hibriten Tonight before visiting league foe Lincolnton on Thursday.

Bandys 3, Lincolnton 0: The Trojans took down the Wolves in straight sets at home Tuesday in Catawba, winning by set scores of 25-2, 25-12 and 25-11. Bandys (4-3, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at nonconference Alexander Central Tonight before hosting league foe Maiden on Thursday, while Lincolnton (1-7, 0-3) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Thursday.

University Christian 3, Westminster Catawba Christian 0: The Barracudas swept the Indians on the road Tuesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, winning by set scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-19. Maddie Smith finished with 24 kills, four aces and nine digs for University Christian, which also got six kills and 12 digs from Megan McNeely to go with three kills, three aces and five assists from Larkyn Gerken and two kills, four aces and 24 assists from Sophia Deese.

University Christian (6-1) hosts Lake Norman Christian on Thursday before visiting Carolina Day on Friday, while Westminster Catawba Christian (4-3) hosts SouthLake Christian Academy and Lee Park Prep on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

East Burke 3, Newton-Conover 1: The Cavaliers defeated the Red Devils in four sets at home Tuesday in Icard. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-17.

East Burke (3-6, 1-2 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Thursday, while Newton-Conover (2-5, 2-1) travels to West Lincoln.

Hickory 5, Alexander Central 4: The Red Tornadoes edged the Cougars at home Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Berkeley Geyer (8-6 over Hannah Kilby), Sarah Oetting (8-1 over Alaina Peterson) and Carlee Baer (9-7 over Jenna Mason) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Ellie Holtzman and Geyer (8-2 over Emmy Rogers and Taylor Sharpe) and Kate Bridges and Baer (8-4 over Ella Deal and Adisyn Eckard). On the other side, Alexander Central got singles victories from Rogers (8-3 over Holtzman), Deal (8-5 over Kate Banks) and Eckard (8-4 over Bridges) and a doubles win from the team of Emilee Kilby and Mason (8-2 over Oetting and Banks).

Hickory (3-0 overall) visits Newton-Conover on Thursday, while Alexander Central (2-5 overall) hosts Watauga today before entertaining North Iredell on Thursday.

Hybrid wins Northwestern 3A/4A match at Mountain Aire: The Panthers emerged victorious during a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Mountain Aire Golf Course on Tuesday in West Jefferson. Hibriten totaled 137 strokes as a team, while second-place Alexander Central totaled 141, third-place Ashe County totaled 154, fourth-place South Caldwell totaled 160, fifth-place Watauga totaled 173 and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Hibriten received a 43 from Gabby Woods to go with 47s from Mabry Land and Zoey Walker, while Alexander Central’s top three scorers were Chelsea Arney (43), Parker Matlock (49) and Kendra Parker (49). Host Ashe County got a 50 from Chloe Neal, a 51 from Paige Roten and a 53 from Addie Shaw, with South Caldwell receiving a 48 from Rylee Farr, a 54 from Rachel Jetton and a 58 from Kaylee Anderson, Watauga getting a 53 from Ariail Lewis and 60s from Theresa Copenhaver and Aidan Stroud and Freedom being represented by Hana Piercy (59) and Kaylen Best (60).

The next Northwestern 3A/4A match is set for next Tuesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.