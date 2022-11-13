HS girls’ soccer: St. Joseph Hill’s bid to make Catholic state final denied by St. Mary’s, 1-0

St. Joseph Hill found itself behind the eight-ball early thanks to a penalty kick and the Hilltoppers never recovered as they suffered a 1-0 Catholic state semifinal loss to St. Mary’s of Buffalo on Saturday at the Aviator Sports Complex in Brooklyn.

The Hilltoppers, who enjoyed a highly successful week that saw them Capture the CHSAA Archdiocesan and CHSAA Intersectional First Tier Crowns within three days, ended the season with a 12-5-3 record.

St. Mary’s will square off against St. Anthony’s (South Huntington, LI) — a 3-2 winner over Xaverian Saturday — in the state championship on Sunday at Aviator.

“Unfortunately, we were flat the whole game. We didn’t play St. Joseph Hill soccer at all,” said frustrated Hill Coach Rob Libertelli. “We had no combined passes and that, obviously, hurt our game.

“We just seemed out of it from the get-go and we never got into the swing of things afterwards,” added the coach. “It showed in our game.”

And, to boot, St. Mary’s was not only awarded a penalty kick just three minutes into the contest, but it cashed in to take an immediate 1-0 lead.

“The (penalty call) was legit,” explained the coach. “I’m not going to complain about the officials. I would have liked to see my team play soccer the way they did the previous 3-4 games. I think it could have made a difference in the outcome.”

Libertelli said the Hilltoppers played their best offensive stretch between the final 15 minutes before Halftime and the start of the second half, but they couldn’t get the equalizer.

Hill’s defensive unit, including Genevieve Burke, Ava Tafuri, Sabina Vukovic and Cara Pimpinella, played solid in front of goalie Juliana Castellano (five saves). The goaltender, according to Libertelli, made a pair of nifty stops after the Hilltoppers fell behind, bit it wasn’t enough to save the Arrochar school.

“In the long run, the girls played phenomenal this season. I’m really proud of the way they developed into a team,” concluded Libertelli. “There really were no individuals. We played as a team and when we were on top of our game, we were tough to beat.

“Overall, we had a good season.”

