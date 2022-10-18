HS football: No need to fear, ambulances are still at every Staten Island grid contest

Sometimes, when a high school football player gets injured, time is of the Essence depending on how severe the injury is.

Friends of Staten Island Football (FSIF) co-founder John Iasparro said that fact was the basis behind the idea to have an ambulance stationed at every high school football game on Staten Island beginning over a decade ago.

“Time is so important,” said Iasparro, who, along with fellow FSIF member Bill D’Ambrosio, attended Saturday’s CHSFL game between Monsignor Farrell and host St. Joseph by-the-Sea. “Thirty minutes could be the difference between recovery or paralysis. The injured player needs to get to the hospital right away to get diagnosed.

“Obviously, having an ambulance at every high school football on the Island helps speed up the process when an injury occurs.”

In fact, including the current season, ambulances have been at high school football games in this Borough for 13 years.

Initially, FSIF had five different ambulance companies Chipping in, but for various reasons — including the Pandemic — Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) is the Lone company still helping out in the fall.

Iasparro heaped a lot of praise on RUMC president and CEO Daniel J. Messina; Director of EMS and Security William Amaniera and supervisor Pete Easop.

“We are very fortunate to have them behind us. They’ve been tremendous,” said Iasparro, who estimates approximately 400 ambulances have been at games on Staten Island in the last 12-plus years. “And what’s been unbelievable is they don’t get paid at a time when the average fee for getting an ambulance to attend an event is between $500-700.

“Again, we are deeply appreciative.”

Iasparro said having the ambulances at games doesn’t come without its challenges.

“We’ve been lucky because we’ve had a few EMTs cover two games on the same day,” Iasparro said. “And then, of course, there’s been the changes in times, places and even dates. They’re always changing, but (RUMC) always make things accessible.”