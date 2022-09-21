HS FIELD HOCKEY: Foxboro surrenders first goal in draw with King Philip | Local Sports
WRENTHAM — After not allowing a goal in its first four games, the Foxboro High field hockey team saw its season shutout streak come to an end in a 2-2 draw with King Philip Regional High on Tuesday afternoon.
Foxboro held an early edge before King Philip took over through the middle of the first quarter, but neither side was able to score as both defenses stood tall. With 44 seconds remaining before halftime, Foxboro’s Cam Collins found the back of the net, scoring through heavy traffic. The goal came shortly after a Foxboro corner was turned aside by King Philip’s back line.
