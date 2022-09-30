HS boys’ soccer: St. Peter’s Coach John Liantonio retires after 25 years with the Eagles

John Liantonio, who guided St. Peter’s varsity soccer team to some of the program’s most successful seasons, stepped down as co-coach prior to the start of the current season, thus ending a 25-year coaching career at his alma mater.

Liantonio shared coaching responsibilities with Christina Monzi-Sanger since the 2013 campaign. Monzi-Sanger remains co-coach with the Eagles along with Steve Caifa, who is one of Liantonio’s former players.

Liantonio, a four-year varsity player at St. Peter’s who is arguably the Eagles’ top player of all-time, returned to the New Brighton school as a varsity Assistant and JV Coach prior to the 1997 season. Two years later, he replaced his high school coach, Kenny Leigh, and has been guiding the varsity as either head coach or co-coach until this season.

“I obviously had mixed emotions leaving because St. Peter’s means so much to me and I’ve been there so long,” admitted Liantonio, who is currently a Physical Education teacher at St. Joseph Hill. “It’s been very difficult for me with the schedule, especially when games are played in the Bronx. It has become more and more difficult to get out of school and get to games and just the long hours that we put in. I just couldn’t do it anymore.

“St. Peter’s has been a part of my life since I was 14-years-old and it’s hard to step away,” he added. “The program means so much to me, but I do believe the team is in good hands with Christina and Steve.”

Liantonio, who was an Advance All-Star striker during his playing days with the Eagles, finished his career with 210 varsity victories. He was an Assistant under Leigh when the Eagles captured the CHSAA A Intersectional crown in 1998 and he was also at the helm when SP won the same titles in 2006 and 2017.

In addition, he guided St. Peter’s to SIHSSL Championships three straight times between 2007-09 and led the Eagles to five CHSAA Staten Island division crowns during his tenure. His squads made long runs into the CHSAA AA Intersectional Playoffs during the same years they won SIHSSL titles.

St. Peter’s varsity soccer co-coach John Liantonio, seen above having a word with former star player Cemil Turan during the 2008 season, guided the Eagles to three consecutive SIHSSL titles between 2007-09. (Staten Island Advance/Derek Alvez)

“It was a great experience for me, no doubt,” Liantonio said. “To get the chance to coach at my alma mater and to experience some success was great.

“But I also enjoyed the intensity of the games and getting close with a lot of the guys I coached through the years. I’ve got great relationships with a lot of them.

“I’m going to miss the competition and camaraderie with the kids, but I’m still planning to catch a few games this year when I can.”

Liantonio said despite stepping down as SP’s co-coach, he will remain SIHSSL president.