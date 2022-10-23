Hrinda Leads GW golf to Fourth Place Finish at Visit Stockton Invitational

STOCKTON, Calif. – Jakub Hrinda continued his dominant senior campaign with a first-place finish at the Visit Stockton Invitational on Saturday, helping his team tie for fourth overall.

Hrinda finished the three-day tournament with a 14-under-par 199, including a nine-under-par 62 in the second round to set the program’s 18-hole record. Hrinda then broke the 36 and 54-hole records, both of which he set earlier this season. The Poprad, Slovakia native shot a four-under-par 67 in the final round to finish at the top among 93 competing golfers. It’s the second time this season that Hrinda has finished in the top two.

As a team, GW finished with a 13-under-par 839, with team scores of 281, 277 and 281, respectively.

TEAM SCORES: 281-277-281 = 239 (-14)

1 Jakub Hrinda 70-62-67 (199, -14)

T37 Rodrigo Barahona 72-70-72 (214, +1)

T49 Manuel Barbachano 66-72-78 (216, +3)

T60 Leo Xu 76-73-70 (219, +6)

T68 Hugo Riboud 73-76-72 (221, +8)

*T72 Jed Dy 71-75-76 (222, +9)

*Individual

UP NEXT

GW will finish its fall Slate on Oct. 29-30 at the Grandover Collegiate, Hosted by UNCG at the Grandover Golf Resort.