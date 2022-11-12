HPU Volleyball Crowned Regular Season Champs!

HIGH POINT, NC- High Point Women’s volleyball are your 2022 Big South Regular Season Champions! Following a top senior night performance, HPU secured another sweep against the Bulldogs of UNC-Asheville Saturday afternoon.



“This whole weekend has been great to send our Seniors off. I think they have played absolutely Fantastic together and we see it Everyday in practice, so it is not a surprise at all” said Coach Meek after the game. Meek stated how great it feels to win three straight regular season championships, but he emphasized how his mind is still set on the conference championship next week.

Site: Millis Center

Score: High Point 3 (25, 25, 25), UNC Asheville 0 (16, 21, 11)

Records: High Point (21-9, 14-2), UNC Asheville (4-22, 1-15)

It was a dominant first set for the Panthers as Maggie Salley led HPU with 6 kills to take the set 25-16. Maria Miggins added 4 kills and had a perfect hit percentage throughout the entire first set.



The Bulldogs and Panthers had a very back-and-forth second set as UNC-Asheville was just a few points away from High Point for the duration of the set. Dylan Mayberry entered the match in the second set adding four kills of her own.



After a rocky second set, High Point came out firing to take over set three and crown themselves regular season champions.

Senior Maria Miggins ended the afternoon with 14 kills and 12 assists. “We’ve worked really hard all season and this is super exciting, but we are not done yet. We still have the conference tournament and we are gearing up for that next week,” said the senior.

Up Next: The Panthers will start post-season play next week in the Big South Conference tournament.